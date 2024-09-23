The Week Ahead
September 22, 2024
Election season is officially underway. States were required to send ballots out to voters who are in the military and Americans who live abroad by Saturday, September 21, and there are reports from across the country that they are in the mail. Also on Saturday, Minnesota and South Dakota started mail and in-person early voting, and in-person early voti…
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