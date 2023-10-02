The Week Ahead
October 1, 2023
Last week, the legal news came at a breakneck pace.
Friday, in his reply brief on what’s being called the “gag order” issue in the D.C. prosecution, Special Counsel Jack Smith reiterated the importance of imposing a limited set of restrictions on Donald Trump’s public comments to keep him from prejudicing the jury pool and threatening witnesses and othe…
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