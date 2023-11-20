The Week Ahead
November 19, 2023
Monday morning, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear argument in Donald Trump’s challenge to the gag order Judge Chutkan imposed in the election interference case. You’ll be able to hear the argument, which begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, here.
When the Judge granted Jack Smith’s request for the protective order, she said that no other c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.