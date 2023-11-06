Deep Dive: Trump's Motions to Dismiss the D.C. Prosecution
Motions Practice
As all eyes continue to be on Trump’s performance in court in New York today, we turn away to consider what’s next up for the former president. We expect to see the Special Counsel’s responses to Trump’s dispositive motions in the District of Columbia case later today. I’m sending the newsletter out earlier than usual, so we can review what’s in Trump’…
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