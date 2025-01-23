Go, Judge!
This morning, John Coughenour, a federal judge in Seattle, put an end to Donald Trump’s pretense that he could undo the constitutional right to birthright citizenship. The Judge entered a nationwide injunction, temporarily prohibiting Trump from interfering with citizenship for people born in the United States, regardless of their parents’ citizenship s…
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