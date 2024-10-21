The Week Ahead
October 20, 2024
This is not going to be one of those ho-hum, just like any other week kind of weeks. Over the weekend, Donald Trump talked about the size of Arnold Palmer's penis and called Kamala Harris a “shit vice president” while an adoring crowd cheered.
Harris’ response? She told MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, “the American people deserve so much better … What you see in m…
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