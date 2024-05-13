The Week Ahead
May 12, 2024
Much of our attention this week is going to be devoted to Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan, where the government will likely finish its case by the end of this week or early in the following one. There are no proceedings Wednesday, or Friday (when Trump told the Judge he would attend his son Barron’s graduation). The case certainly merits our attenti…
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