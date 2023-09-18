The Week Ahead
September 17, 2023
On Monday, former Assistant Attorney General for DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD), Jeff Clark, will get a hearing on his motion to remove his prosecution from state court in Georgia to federal court. As you can see from a quick look at ENRD’s website, that Division at DOJ has absolutely nothing to do with elections or voting fraud…
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