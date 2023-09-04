The Week Ahead
September 3, 2023
This week looks to be lighter on democracy issues, at least in comparison to the total hash of the past few weeks. Perhaps that’s a reflection of the need for a Labor Day Weekend off before the silly season—what folks at DOJ when I was there used to call the election campaigns—gets into full swing. Here’s what to expect:
Donald Trump and his co-defendant…
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