The Ruling in Peter Navarro's Case & A Lesson About Justice
And a note about Rudy Giuliani
Of all the goings-on I flagged in this week’s “The Week Ahead,” the Peter Navarro case seemed like the one least likely to attract attention. The other legal proceedings we referenced have or are in the process of playing out, with some interesting details. We now have a March 2024 trial date for Trump. To the surprise of many, Mark Meadows took the wit…
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