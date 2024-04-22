The Results of the Sandoval Hearing: Cross-Examining Trump?
Quick Programming Note: To avoid another monster post like last night’s, I’ll try to break it up and address discrete issues, like the Judge’s ruling here, as stand-alones where possible, so you can get your trial updates in bite-sized pieces. This is a quick note closing the loop on Judge Merchan’s Sandoval rulings. Tonight we’ll move on to opening sta…
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