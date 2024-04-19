Trump: Will He or Won't He?
Will he or won’t he? In every criminal trial, the smart money says no. Absolutely, absolutely not. Very few defendants take the witness stand in their own defense, and Trump, given his past performance and proclivities, should not be one of them. The man whose lawyers were afraid to let him sit down for an informal Q&A with Special Counsel Bob Mueller h…
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