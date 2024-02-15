The Manhattan DA's Case
This is the first week where we’ve had major activity in each of the criminal cases against Donald Trump. If you’re having difficulty keeping up, welcome to what’s on tap for us for the remainder of 2024.
On Thursday, there is a hearing on the conflict of interest allegations against Fulton County DA Fani Willis. We’ll assess that situation after we see…
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