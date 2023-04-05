Unsealed
Now we know what charges Trump faces in Manhattan
Well, today was a day. It started like this.
And by the end of the day—or rather, by late afternoon, since the indictment was made public not in advance of the hearing, as expected, but late in the day—we knew what the charges against the former president consisted of. I thought I’d pull a couple of the interesting threads for us to consider from what we…
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