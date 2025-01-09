The Final Act
At just under two weeks to go before the inauguration, Trump is still fighting pitched battles in court to prevent the final evidence of his criminality from surfacing.
Efforts to Prevent Release of the Special Counsel’s Report
Trump’s lawyers went to Judge Aileen Cannon in the Southern District of Florida for an order prohibiting Jack Smith from releasin…
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