Substack Live with Dr. Vin Gupta
Tomorrow morning, Monday, at 10:30 am ET, Vin Gupta (Vin here on Substack) joins me for a live chat, following up on his excellent Five Questions column with us Friday night.
Leave your questions in the chat and we’ll convene tomorrow morning for more of the update on public health we all need right now.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
When I was a child, I stood in line with just about every kid I knew to get the polio vaccine (via sugar cube - way better than injection!). Wasn't my choice -- I did it because my oldest cousin had actually contracted polio (a relatively mild case, as it turned out). But the adults in my family recognized intuitively that science works, and they climbed aboard the vaccination express for the duration of my childhood (measles, mumps, rubella, etc).
My question, Dr. Gupta, is how is it possible that 21st Century parents are blind to the benefits that were commonly known to far less educated (theoretically) parents in the 1950's?
Given the extreme politicization and loss of talent throughout all key federal agencies, how skeptical should we be of the Taylor Farms/lettuce conclusion???