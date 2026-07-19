Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Todd Rapp's avatar
Todd Rapp
7hEdited

When I was a child, I stood in line with just about every kid I knew to get the polio vaccine (via sugar cube - way better than injection!). Wasn't my choice -- I did it because my oldest cousin had actually contracted polio (a relatively mild case, as it turned out). But the adults in my family recognized intuitively that science works, and they climbed aboard the vaccination express for the duration of my childhood (measles, mumps, rubella, etc).

My question, Dr. Gupta, is how is it possible that 21st Century parents are blind to the benefits that were commonly known to far less educated (theoretically) parents in the 1950's?

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1 reply by Joyce Vance
Amy's avatar
Amy
7h

Given the extreme politicization and loss of talent throughout all key federal agencies, how skeptical should we be of the Taylor Farms/lettuce conclusion???

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