He was a voice we all relied on during Covid. Dr. Vin Gupta is a pulmonary and critical care physician, public health expert, reservist in the US Air Force Medical Corps and MS NOW senior medical analyst. A practicing intensivist and affiliate faculty at the University of Washington, he works at the intersection of patient care, public health, and healthcare innovation.

I asked Vin to join us tonight to give us an update on public health in light of all the emerging concerns. This isn’t clickbait; he is not an alarmist. Just straight talk to help us all understand what’s happening as Secretary Kennedy sets the country on a course for discomfort if not disaster.

As Vin and I were chatting, his four-year-old got hold of his phone and managed to send me a series of photos. I like this one so much that I asked him to let me use it tonight. I’m honored that Vin made time to help us better understand this critically important topic. In light of developing public health issues like air quality and foodborne illness (I’m trying to be delicate here), we tacked on a couple of additional questions this morning, so consider this “Five Questions Plus.”

“Five Questions” is a periodic feature for paid subscribers, my way of thanking those who are able to support this work so that I can devote the necessary time and resources to it. Whether you’re a paid subscriber or not, I’m happy to have you here. I appreciate everyone who reads the newsletter and works to stay informed in this pivotal moment. Free subscriptions, with access to all of the other nightly posts, will always be available, so everyone can subscribe.