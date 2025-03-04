Russia, Russia, Russia
Today, following the Oval Office debacle on Friday that looked more like a mob extortion racket than a peace process, Donald Trump cut off aid to Ukraine.
History may not repeat, but it certainly rhymes and echoes.
It echoes back to Trump’s first impeachment, which happened because Trump called Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s brand-new president at the time…
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