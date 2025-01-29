Impoundment
We all know that Congress has “the power of the purse,” but what if a president disagrees with the programs they decide to fund? What happens if the president doesn’t want to spend the money Congress allocates? Can he refuse to spend it?
That’s how we started the day, with the fallout from a memo issued by Matthew J. Vaeth, the acting director of the …
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