On to the Rest of the Week
In addition to Trump’s proclamation that he intends to shred democracy if reelected (see yesterday’s edition of the newsletter if this isn’t ringing a bell), there’s a lot more in play this week.
First, the closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation and battery case against Donald Trump happened on Monday. Tuesday morning, the judge will instruct …
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