No Standing For You
FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine
In April of 2023, Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal district judge in Amarillo, Texas, entered a nationwide injunction banning mifepristone, one of two drugs used for medication abortion. He did that despite 20 years of data that established mifepristone as safe and effective, with fewer complications than Tylenol. Judge Kacsmaryk entered a stay for seven da…
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