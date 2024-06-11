Still Digging: Justice Alito
At some point, he should stop digging and start recusing. There was more bad news for Justice Alito today.
This news involves a reporter who surreptitiously, and while representing herself to be someone she isn’t (a like-minded conservative), taped a brief conversation with the Justice at a Supreme Court Historical Society dinner. I’ve attended similar d…
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