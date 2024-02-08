Mar-a-Lago Update
Tomorrow, we’ll focus on the 14th Amendment argument in front of the Supreme Court. But before we get there, I want to take a moment to discuss what’s going on in the Mar-a-Lago case. Judge Aileen Cannon continues to make rulings that are disturbing. Perhaps we’d view any one of them, on their own, as a judicial aberration. But the pattern of ruling upo…
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