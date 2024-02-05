The Week Ahead
February 4, 2024
This week, with oral argument scheduled before the Supreme Court on Thursday, we’ll be focusing on the litigation over the 14th Amendment, and whether the state of Colorado can remove Donald Trump from the ballot in that state. An audio feed of the argument will be live-streamed on the Court's website. The Court also posts the audio later in the day and…
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