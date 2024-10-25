Let's Talk About Election Litigation
Election Litigation Roundup
We’re going to be following election-related court cases for the next few weeks—at least. Lawsuits may well determine the outcome of this election. They get filed for lots of reasons before the election: Typically, Democrats challenge measures they see as voter suppression, laws that make it more difficult or even impossible for eligible citizens to vot…
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