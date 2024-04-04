Judge Cannon Gets the Response She Deserves
In the Week Ahead edition of the newsletter, I flagged that on Tuesday, the Special Counsel’s office owed Judge Cannon a response to her request for jury instructions. The Judge’s order was, in lieu of other terms I might use, nuts. I suggested Jack Smith wouldn’t play ball. When he filed his response, close to midnight Tuesday, my prediction proved cor…
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