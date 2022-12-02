11th Circuit to Trump: You’re Not Above the Law!
It took the 11th Circuit nine days and 21 pages to reject the former president’s most unusual suggestion that a federal district judge could interfere with the government’s criminal investigation into the classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago. I’ll do a quick read-through of the opinion for you, which will probably be more lengthy than if I took ti…
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