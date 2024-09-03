"Jointly Where Possible"
We start with chickens, because these two are too sweet not to share, and also because Donald Trump’s transparent efforts to delay justice are so frustrating that we need something soothing before we get into tonight’s discussion.
Friday night, Donald Trump’s lawyers and the Special Counsel’s Office filed th…
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