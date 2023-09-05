Tonight, no politics
Stepping away for a day, especially for Labor Day, is good for our souls. My Great-Grandparents immigrated to this country around the turn of the last century. My Grandmother’s Dad was a tailor, and he and her Mother worked at first, sewing in factories, before they were able to leave New York City for upstate. We have always been a pro-Labor family.
Bec…
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