Instead of Five Questions...
No Five Questions edition for tonight. I had a piece planned for you on transition teams, but it feels too soon.
There are, however, legal developments in two cases that you’ll want to be aware of. The first reads like an international spy thriller, and the second signals the end of the federal criminal prosecutions against Donald Trump. It has been an u…
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