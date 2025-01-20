Inauguration Day Takes
There is obviously a lot going on today. Trump is currently signing executive orders with all the glee of a new class president handing out hall passes. I’ll let that dust settle before I try to discuss them. Until we get there, here are some impressions of the day, especially for those who couldn’t bring themselves to watch. [If you could use a little …
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