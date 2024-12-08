Preemptive Pardons?
I think the preemptive pardon issue—the idea that President Biden should use pardons for people who have not been charged yet but may be at risk under the Trump Administration—is a very difficult one to assess. Unlike the Hunter Biden pardon, specific to one person, there is speculation that these could be broader, akin to President Carter’s pardon of a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.