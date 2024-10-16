Good News Tonight From Georgia And Alabama
Tuesday was the first day of early voting in Georgia. NPR’s Stephen Fowler reported that by 10:29 a.m. more than 71,000 Georgians had already voted. By the end of the day, the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Greg Bluestein was reporting that “more than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots on the first day of early voting - *obliterating* surpassing the previou…
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