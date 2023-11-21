Gag Order. Appealed and Argued.
It was a hot bench. A couple of minutes into their prepared arguments, the lawyers for both Trump and then the Special Counsel’s office were interrupted by judges with questions. Lots of them and rapid fire. For appellate lawyers, it’s always a pleasant jolt of adrenaline when this happens; at least that’s how I viewed it. It means the judges are prepar…
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