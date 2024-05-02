Frogs Continue to Ignore Rising Temperatures
Yesterday, Time magazine published an in-depth interview with Donald Trump titled “How Far Trump Would Go.” Notice that the title is not a question. It’s a definitive statement.
Last November, we discussed this topic in a piece I wrote called “Frogs Boiled: What Trump is Planning for a Second Term.” I wrote it when we first learned that Trump had posted …
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