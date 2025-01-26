Five Questions With Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown
Here’s some good news.
This week, Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown led the charge. He got to court first over Trump’s plan to rescind birthright citizenship. His case gave the court the opportunity to stand for the rule of law, and a senior federal district judge of more than four decades, John C. Coughenour, who was appointed by President R…
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