Five Questions About Gerrymandering With Alabama Representative Chris England
Chris England is a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, serving the Tuscaloosa area. He is the former chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, and was the first Black chairman of either major political party in Alabama. He is a graduate of Howard University and the University of Alabama School of Law and comes from a family that is distinguishe…
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