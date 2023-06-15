A Surprise From SCOTUS
The Trump indictment news has been consuming a lot of oxygen, as it should. But tonight we turn away from it to touch on an important Supreme Court decision that was announced just before we learned that the former president had been indicted. It’s the season where the Supreme Court will be deciding the remaining cases it heard this term, while still un…
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