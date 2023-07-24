The Week Ahead
July 23, 2023
Our legal system is supposed to work for everyone and protect the rights of people who cannot protect themselves. Our laws are not intended to be enforced just for an elite group of people and only for their benefit. Whether or not the system always hits the mark, it’s essential that it aims to. The rule of law is compromised when a system only works fo…
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