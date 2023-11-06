The Week Ahead
November 5, 2023
Look for this week to start off with a bang, as Donald Trump takes the witness stand in New York on Monday. After Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump testified last week to mixed reviews about their effectiveness, Trump himself, volatile temper, toddler-ish lack of self control and all, will take the stand on Monday. Judge Engoron has already ruled agains…
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