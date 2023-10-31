Catch Up
A few things to catch up on tonight. I’ll keep this brief because important things are coming at us from a lot of different directions this week. There are a few items tonight that deserve a flag.
First up, 14th Amendment challenges designed to keep Trump off the ballot. Last night we discussed the Colorado proceeding, which began today, and the Minnesot…
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