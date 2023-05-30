The Week Ahead
May 29, 2023
This is how I’ve spent most of my time since last Thursday, when my oral surgeon knocked me out so he could abscond with my wisdom teeth. It’s a little bit humbling to be reduced to someone who surfaces for an hour, watches a couple of videos on Instagram, and falls back asleep.
Even our dog Fig, who is incredibly sweet, mocked me.
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