The Senate Confirms Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals
In a tragic moment for the judiciary, Senate Republicans, instead of waiting to get all of the facts, rushed to confirm Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer Emil Bove to a judgeship on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. We have lived through a litany of conduct by Bove that would have made a nomination, let alone a confirmation, impossible…
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