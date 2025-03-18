Deportations: It's not where it starts, it's where it ends.
Just ahead of the hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern in the case we discussed last night, the Justice Department asked Judge James Boasberg to vacate the order setting the hearing. The government didn’t want to have to show up. Their reason? They wrote they weren’t in violation of the two temporary restraining orders (TROs) he issued over the weekend,…
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