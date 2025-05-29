Big Bird Fights Back
This is the second night in a row that I’ve had a piece run longer than usual. Tonight’s post is about a single case, a new one involving National Public Radio, and despite the press of everything else that’s going on, I think it’s critically important to understand the details. This post lays out the facts, the legal claims made by NPR and local statio…
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