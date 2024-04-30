Biden v. Fox News
Last week, Hunter Biden’s lawyers sent Fox News a 14-page letter saying they planned to sue. Biden, according to reports, is alleging that Fox defamed him repeatedly over a period of years. The motive, according to the letter, was simple: profit.
Whether or not it’s really that simple and how the legal action will intersect politics, with his father ru…
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