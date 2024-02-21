Contempt & Accountability
Trump has such contempt for the rule of law. It oozes out of his mouth when he speaks and leaps off the page when his attorneys file arguments on his behalf in court.
We have come to accept this as commonplace, which is why I think it is important to stop periodically to contemplate how upside down we are. No one seems to act with outrage and revulsion a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.