Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Mike N.'s avatar
Mike N.
1h

It’s amazing how long Blanche and company have been able to kick this can down the road. It’s about time THEIR can gets kicked.

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Wynn's avatar
Wynn
1hEdited

Thanks Joyce for breaking all this down so that all us non-lawyers can fully understand. Your sharing of your legal expertise is very much appreciated.The Judge wasn’t buying what the DOJ was trying to sell and with the fact that the DOJ has shown time and time again that they can’t be believed and will do anything to not comply with his ruling.

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