Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
Jun 26Edited

FABULOUS news!!!! Excellent work, Mighty Kataaay! 🥰

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
Jun 26Edited

Brava, Ms. Fang! I have always wondered why any alleged criminal can’t argue: “If the DoJ doesn’t obey the law, why should I?” (Latch on to laches!)

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