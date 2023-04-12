Alvin Bragg goes after Jim Jordan
Last week, Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, decided to act tough and bring his show to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s town.
Jordan also issued a subpoena to former assistant DA Mark Pomerantz, who made a public issue of his resignation when the newly elected Bragg passed on indicting Donald Trump on charges Pomerantz had be…
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